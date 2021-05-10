S. Korea reports 463 more COVID-19 cases, 127,772 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 463 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 127,772.

The daily caseload was down from 564 the previous day, falling below 500 in seven days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend. It marked the lowest in 41 days since March 30.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 136 were Seoul residents and 135 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,580.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,875. The total fatality rate stood at 1.47 percent.

A total of 421 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 117,844. The total recovery rate was 92.23 percent.

The country tested more than 9.12 million people, among whom 8,910,889 tested negative for the virus and 83,398 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,674,729 people with 506,274 fully vaccinated.