S. Korea Reports 47 More COVID-19 Cases, 25,035 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:51 PM

S. Korea reports 47 more COVID-19 cases, 25,035 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 47 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,035.

The daily caseload fell below 100 after recording 110 in the previous day, but the double-digit expansion continued owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 17 were Seoul residents and 15 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,476.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 441. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 98 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,180. The total recovery rate was 92.59 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.45 million people, among whom 2,417,036 tested negative for the virus and 17,355 are being checked.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

