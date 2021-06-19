UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 482 More COVID-19 Cases, 150,720 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

S. Korea reports 482 more COVID-19 cases, 150,720 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 482 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 150,720.

The daily caseload was down from 507 in the prior day, falling below 500 in four days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 471.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 193 were Seoul residents and 141 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-six cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 9,479.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,997. The total fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent.

A total of 569 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 142,385. The total recovery rate was 94.47 percent.

The country has tested over 10.32 million people, among whom 10,043,713 tested negative for the virus and 128,721 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 14,768,365 people with 4,012,571 fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

PM says they will not provide bases to the US for ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 991 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

48 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

11 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.