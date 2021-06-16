UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 545 More COVID-19 Cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 545 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 149,191.

The daily caseload was up from 373 in the previous day, rising above 500 for the first time in four days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 500.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 199 were Seoul residents and 184 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,413.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,993. The total fatality rate stood at 1.34 percent.

A total of 705 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 140,438. The total recovery rate was 94.13 percent.

The country has tested over 10.22 million people, among whom 9,961,429 tested negative for the virus and 118,764 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 13,219,207 people with 3,472,376 fully vaccinated.

