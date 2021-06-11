S. Korea reports 556 more COVID-19 cases, 146,859 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea reported 556 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 146,859.

The daily caseload was down from 611 in the prior day, falling below 600 in three days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 573.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 201 were Seoul residents and 172 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,252.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,981. The total fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent.

A total of 511 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 137,224. The total recovery rate was 93.44 percent.

The country tested over 10.11 million people, among whom 9,830,452 tested negative for the virus and 133,753 are being checked.