UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 561 More COVID-19 Cases, 86,128 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

S. Korea reports 561 more COVID-19 cases, 86,128 in total

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 561 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 86,128.

The daily caseload fell below 600 in three days, but it hovered above 100 since Nov. 8, 2020 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 177 were Seoul residents and 182 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,837.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,550. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 percent.

A total of 617 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 76,513. The total recovery rate was 88.84 percent.

The country has tested more than 6.34 million people, among whom 6,188,748 tested negative for the virus and 71,116 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 19, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

10 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

11 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

11 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.