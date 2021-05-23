UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 585 More COVID-19 Cases, 135,929 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:00 PM

S. Korea reports 585 more COVID-19 cases, 135,929 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 585 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 135,929.

The daily caseload was down from 666 in the prior day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend. The daily average caseload for the past week was 608.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 180 were Seoul residents and 150 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,883.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,931. The total fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent.

A total of 849 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 125,881. The total recovery rate was 92.61 percent.

The country tested more than 9.53 million people, among whom 9,278,135 tested negative for the virus and 122,235 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,792,660 people with 1,743,437 fully vaccinated.

