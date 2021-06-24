S. Korea reports 610 more COVID-19 cases, 153,155 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea reported 610 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 153,155.

The daily caseload was down from 645 in the prior day, staying above 600 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 489.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 251 were Seoul residents and 184 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,685.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,008. The total fatality rate stood at 1.31 percent.

A total of 409 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 144,788. The total recovery rate was 94.54 percent.

The country has tested over 10.43 million people, among whom 10,164,656 tested negative for the virus and 120,971 are being checked.