S. Korea reports 611 more COVID-19 cases, 146,303 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 611 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 146,303.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 602 in the previous day, staying above 600 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 592.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 213 were Seoul residents and 176 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,237.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,979. The total fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent.

A total of 539 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 136,713. The total recovery rate was 93.45 percent.

The country has tested over 10.07 million people, among whom 9,800,232 tested negative for the virus and 130,327 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 9,794,163 people with 2,349,485 fully vaccinated.