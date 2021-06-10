UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 611 More COVID-19 Cases, 146,303 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

S. Korea reports 611 more COVID-19 cases, 146,303 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 611 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 146,303.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 602 in the previous day, staying above 600 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 592.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 213 were Seoul residents and 176 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,237.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,979. The total fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent.

A total of 539 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 136,713. The total recovery rate was 93.45 percent.

The country has tested over 10.07 million people, among whom 9,800,232 tested negative for the virus and 130,327 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 9,794,163 people with 2,349,485 fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 174.3 million

6 minutes ago

Ghotki trains' crash: Railways' nine senior office ..

13 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 76 more lives during last 24 hours ..

25 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.