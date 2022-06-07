UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 6,172 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SEOUL, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 6,172 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,174,880, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 5,022 in the previous day, but it was lower than 17,185 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 10,186.

Among the newly recorded infections, 35 were imported cases, lifting the total to 33,064.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 117, down by 12 from the previous day.

A total of 20 more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 24,299. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

