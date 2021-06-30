UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 794 More COVID-19 Cases, 156,961 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

S. Korea reports 794 more COVID-19 cases, 156,961 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 794 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 156,961.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 595 in the previous day, marking the highest in over two months since April 23. The daily average caseload for the past week was 631.

The continued triple-digit growth was attributable to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 368 were Seoul residents and 234 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,917.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,018. The total fatality rate stood at 1.29 percent.

A total of 616 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 147,693. The total recovery rate was 94.10 percent.

The country has tested over 10.57 million people, among whom 10,308,001 tested negative for the virus and 114,110 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,321,254 people with 4,905,462 fully vaccinated.

