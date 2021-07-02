S. Korea reports 826 more COVID-19 cases, 158,549 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- South Korea reported 826 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 158,549.

The daily caseload was up from 762 in the previous day, marking the highest since Jan. 7. The daily average caseload for the past week was 680.

The continued triple-digit growth was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 337 were Seoul residents and 260 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Sixty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,028.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,024. The total fatality rate stood at 1.28 percent.

A total of 295 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 148,319. The total recovery rate was 93.55 percent.