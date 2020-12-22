UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 869 More COVID-19 Cases, 51,460 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:40 AM

S. Korea reports 869 more COVID-19 cases, 51,460 in total

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea has reported 869 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 51,460 as of Tuesday noon.

The daily caseload stayed below 1,000 for two straight days, but it hovered above 100 for 45 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

For the past week, the daily average number of infections was 1,014.

Of the new cases, 309 were Seoul residents and 193 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-five were imported, lifting the combined figure to 5,161.

Twenty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 722. The total fatality rate stood at 1.40 percent.

A total of 773 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 35,928. The total recovery rate was 69.82 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.77 million people, among whom 3,569,843 tested negative for the virus and 151,129 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.