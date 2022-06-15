UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 9,315 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 10:11 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) --::South Korea reported 9,315 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,209,650, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 12,161 in the previous day and lower than 12,538 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,699.

Among the new cases, 34 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,213.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 107, up one from the previous day.

A total of 18 more deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 24,341. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

