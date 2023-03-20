UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports African Swine Fever Case

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

S. Korea reports African swine fever case

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea reported another African swine fever (ASF) case, issuing a standstill order on pig farms and relevant facilities in the country's northern regions, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The fifth ASF case in the country in 2023 was confirmed after 50 pigs died at a pig farm with 12,842 pigs raised in Pocheon, about 40 km northeast of the capital Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs.

To block transmission between farms, a standstill order was issued for 48 hours until 5:00 a.

m. local time Wednesday over workers and vehicles related to livestock facilities such as pig farms, slaughterhouses, and feed factories in the western city of Incheon, Gyeonggi province, and the northern part of Gangwon province.

The authorities planned to cull pigs at the farm in Pocheon and carry out a thorough examination on farms within a 10-km radius of the affected farm as well as other relevant farms and facilities.

