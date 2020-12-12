UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports Highest Number Of New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

S. Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :South Korea on Saturday reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases so far, with a surge centred on the capital region sparking fears the country could lose control of the spread.

Officials announced 950 new infections after several days reporting numbers ranging from about 500 to 600.

Some 669 were reported in the greater Seoul area on Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, prompting worries about a major outbreak in the densely populated area -- home to half the country's 52 million people.

"This is the last hurdle before the roll-out of vaccines and treatments," President Moon Jae-in said in a statement, calling the situation "very grave".

"The government will make utmost efforts using the full administrative power" to bring the spread under control, he added.

An additional 150 testing centres will be set up in areas with heavy movement of people including train stations.

The new figure came despite the government's tightening of social distancing rules in the capital area earlier this week.

The measures include a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and spectators at sport events. Cafes can serve only takeaways, while restaurants must close by 9 pm, with only deliveries permitted afterwards.

Despite the changes, "people's movement has not been reduced significantly", senior KDCA official Lim Sook-young told a news briefing.

"Infections from personal face-to-face meetings have been continuing... Please cancel all such meetings," she said.

Saturday's figure takes the total number of recorded cases in the country to more than 36,800.

South Korea endured one of the worst early Covid-19 outbreaks outside mainland China, but brought it broadly under control with its "trace, test and treat" approach. It never imposed the kind of lockdowns ordered in much of Europe and other parts of the world.

The country has previously been held up as a model of how to combat the pandemic, including by the World Health Organization.

The public have largely followed social distancing and other rules, such as wearing face masks.

kjk/axn

Related Topics

World Europe China Seoul South Korea All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to address Climate Ambition Summit 2020 today

22 minutes ago

Pakistan records 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

29 minutes ago

SBAPC will focus on emerging opportunities for Ind ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.