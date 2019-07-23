UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Says Fired Warning Shots At Russian Military Jet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:20 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday after it violated the country's airspace off its east coast.

The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.

It was the first time a Russian plane has violated South Korean airspace, the official said, adding that the military was investigating.

