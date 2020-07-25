S. Korea sees surge in new coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com
Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Saturday, recording its highest figure in nearly four months with dozens of imported cases.

The country added 113 new cases, including 86 among people who arrived from overseas, bringing the total to 14,092, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was the second highest figure since March 31, when the country reported 125 new cases. It was also the first time it has seen more than 100 cases since April 1.

All overseas arrivals are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.

South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks outside China but brought it broadly under control with an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown that was put in place in much of Europe and around the world.

The country has been seen as a model on how to combat the pandemic with the public largely following safety health measures such as wearing face masks.

The rise in cases comes with the country planning to let limited numbers of baseball fans back into stadiums on Sunday as authorities seek to restore normality after the coronavirus crisis.

