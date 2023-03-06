UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Compensate Japan's Wartime Forced Labor Victims Via Donations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SEOUL,March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea offered on Monday to compensate the South Korean victims who were forced by the Imperial Japan into harsh labor during World War II through a private foundation rather than direct payment by responsible Japanese companies.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told a press briefing that the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization, affiliated with the interior ministry, will pay damages and interest on arrears to the plaintiffs who won three lawsuits at the Supreme Court in 2018 as part of support for the victims and the bereaved families.

Park said the foundation, launched in 2014, will compensate other plaintiffs who would win other cases relevant to the wartime forced labor, noting that it will be financed by voluntary donations from the private sector.

