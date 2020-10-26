UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Donate 6 Bln Won To Developing Nations In Southeast Asia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

S. Korea to donate 6 bln won to developing nations in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea said Monday it has inked an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme to provide 6 billion won (US$5.3 million) in aid to build sustainable infrastructure in farms in Southeast Asia.

The fund, set to be provided over the next three years, will be spent to install solar facilities at farms in Myanmar and Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs.

It marked the first time for the agricultural ministry to officially join forces with the UNDP.

"The project is anticipated to help farms in Asia overcome climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing sustainable technology," the ministry said in a statement.

"South Korea will contribute to enhancing the livelihoods of farmers in such developing countries," it added.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Myanmar South Korea Cambodia Undp Agreement Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons French ambassador over “blasphe ..

6 minutes ago

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

38 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader says supporters launchin ..

16 minutes ago

PDM's third circus failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

17 minutes ago

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international for ..

17 minutes ago

Russia to Commit to Freeze on Intermediate-Range N ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.