S. Korea To Extend Fuel Tax Cut For 4 More Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :South Korea decided on Monday to extend fuel tax cut for four more months amid the still high energy prices, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The consumption tax cut on fuel, scheduled to expire by the end of this year, will be extended until the end of April next year.

The discount rate for gasoline will be lowered to 25 percent between January and April from the current 37 percent, while the rate for diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) butane will be unchanged at 37 percent during the four-month period.

To bolster private consumption, the government planned to extend the individual consumption tax cut of 30 percent on automobiles for six more months by the end of June.

The current tax cut of 15 percent on resources for power generation will be extended for six more months to help reduce upward pressures on the cost of utility services.

The East Asian country's consumer prices gained 5.0 percent in November from a year earlier, staying above 5 percent for the seventh consecutive month.

