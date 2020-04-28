UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea To Invest 1.1 Tln Won In Developing Techs For Self-driving Cars By 2027

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

S. Korea to invest 1.1 tln won in developing techs for self-driving cars by 2027

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea said Tuesday it will spend some 1.1 trillion won (US$896 million) on developing technologies for "high automation" vehicles that can lead growth in the automobile market.

The investment calls for the development of "level four" autonomous cars, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

There are five levels of self-driving cars that range from no automation "level one" all the way up to "level five" that is fully autonomous with a vehicle being able to drive itself without almost any human input.

The level four cars are called "high automation" vehicles that can fully control steering and speed, and normally can be driven without the driver controlling the vehicle in most situations.

These cars can also be driven in full automation mode in certain areas.

At present, most cars on the road referred to as autonomous vehicles are "level two" cars with "driver assistance" programs. These offer some steering control to keep a car inside a lane and manage the speed to maintain a set distance from other cars but require constant attention and input from the driver, with self-driving only allowed in very restricted areas.

The ministry then said the country will need to create supporting services and an ecosystem that involves close cooperation between various state actors and the private sector.

Related Topics

Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Lead South Korea Market All From Million

Recent Stories

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

3 minutes ago

LG unveils specs of new smartphone

20 minutes ago

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Cor ..

37 minutes ago

Anwar Masood's wife Siddiqa Anwar passes away

58 minutes ago

UAE wages war on tiny scourge threatening date pal ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 301 deaths after 14079 cases of C ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.