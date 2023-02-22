UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Lift Post-arrival Test Requirement For Travelers From China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

S. Korea to lift post-arrival test requirement for travelers from China

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :-- South Korea will lift a post-arrival test requirement for travelers from China next month as the COVID-19 situation stabilized, South Korea's central prevention and countermeasures headquarters said on Wednesday.

Travelers from China have been required to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after arrival here since early January.

But from March 1, the post-arrival test requirement will be lifted, and flights from China will be allowed to land at other airports besides the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

The pre-arrival test requirement, in which travelers from China are required to show negative COVID-19 test results before boarding flights to South Korea, will be put in place until March 10 to monitor the effect of the moderated quarantine measures.

