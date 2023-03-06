UrduPoint.com

S. Korea To Suspend WTO Dispute With Japan While Consultations Go On

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

S. Korea to suspend WTO dispute with Japan while consultations go on

SEOUL, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:South Korea's industry ministry said Monday that it decided to suspend its trade dispute with Japan at the World Trade Organization (WTO) while consultations go on about Tokyo's export curbs on Seoul.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement that the governments of South Korea and Japan agreed to continue consultations on pending bilateral issues related to Japan's export curbs on South Korea in a bid to return to their previous state before July 2019.

The South Korean government decided to halt the WTO dispute settlement process while the consultations go on.

The Japanese side decided to hold the export management policy dialogue with South Korea soon, the statement noted.

In July 2019, Japan imposed tighter control over its export to South Korea of three materials, vital to make memory chips and display panels that are the mainstay of South Korea's export.

