S. Korea, U.S. open new round of defense cost talks

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea and the United States opened another round of talks Tuesday on the sharing of the cost of stationing American troops here, with the current deal due to expire in two weeks amid few signs of progress.

This week's negotiations, set to run until Wednesday, will likely be the last round of talks before the current cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), expires on Dec. 31. The two sides are led by Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea's chief negotiator, and his U.

S. counterpart, James DeHart.

The two sides remain far apart over how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) as Washington has reportedly demanded a more-than fivefold increase in Seoul's payments to nearly US$5 billion. Under this year's SMA, Seoul agreed to pay about $870 million.

The U.S. apparently wants to create a new clause in the SMA in order to get Seoul to cover expenses related to the allies' combined military exercises and support for USFK troops' families.