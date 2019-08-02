(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :South Korea will respond "sternly" to Japan's decision to remove it from a "white list" of favoured export partners, Seoul said Friday.

"We express deep regret at the decision by the Abe cabinet," said Ko Min-jung, spokeswoman for the presidential Blue House. "Our government will sternly respond to Japan's unfair decision."