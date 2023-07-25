(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korean elderly's labor force participation rate hit a record high this year amid the rapidly aging population, statistical office data showed on Tuesday.

The number of those aged 55-79 gained 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 15,481,000 in May, according to Statistics Korea. It accounted for 34.1 percent of the population aged 15 or higher.

Among the total, 60.2 percent was economically active in May, up 0.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

The participation rate includes the employed seniors and those actively searching for jobs.

The number of the employed elderly stood at 9,120,000 in May, up 349,000 from the same month of last year. The elderly employment rate increased 0.8 percentage points to post a new high of 58.9 percent.

In the age group, 68.5 percent expressed wish to continue working for living costs and pleasure of working.

Those who received a pension for the past year accounted for 50.3 percent of the total seniors in May, up 0.9 percentage points from a year earlier.