SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :S. Korean fishermen hold maritime rally against Japan's nuke wastewater discharge plan wastewater South Korean fishermen on Friday held a maritime protest rally against Japan's planned discharge of contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.

A group of local fishermen gathered on the seashore of the southwestern coastal county of Jangheung, carrying a rally called "flower bier" about 200 meters along the coast to protest against the contaminated water release plan.

"The flower bier is used for a (traditional) ritual to carry coffins when people die. We marched with the flower bier to say that if the Fukushima nuclear wastewater is released into the ocean, all humankind will die," Kim Young-chul, executive chief of the Federation of Korean Fishermen's Associations, told Xinhua by phone.

The placard of "oppose discharging Fukushima nuclear contaminated water" was attached to both sides of the bier carried by the fishermen, Kim said.