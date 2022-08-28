UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Golfer An Leads At Canadian Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korean golfer An Narin moved to the top of the leaderboard during the second round play at the CP Women's Open on Friday with a six-under 65 to take a two shot lead in the Canadian capital.

With play delayed for two hours following heavy rain and lightning in the morning at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, 26-year-old An took advantage of the soft conditions to post her second consecutive bogey-free round to get to 13-under 129 through 36 holes at the 2.35-million-U.S. Dollar LPGA Tour event.

Overnight leader Paula Reto of South Africa carded a 69 to sit equal second with South Korean Choi Hye-jin (63) and American Nelly Korda (64). Fellow American Lizette Salas (64) was fifth at three shots back, one stroke ahead of compatriots Sarah Schmelzel (64) and Danielle Kang (66), and Japan's Nasa Hataoka (67).

