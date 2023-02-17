SEOUL, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) --:South Korea's government on Friday acknowledged its economy entering a slump owing to weak export, inflation, and slower consumption recovery.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly report, called Green Book, that the economic trend recently slowed with a slower recovery in domestic demand, sluggish export, and weakened corporate sentiment amid the still high inflation.

Since June last year, the government had expressed worry about an economic slowdown, before acknowledging it this month.

The ministry said external uncertainties continued over downside risks, such as monetary tightening and concerns about the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite expectations for a soft landing in the global economy.