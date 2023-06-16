UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Gov't Sees Economic Downturn For 5th Month

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:South Korea saw its economy remain in a state of a downturn for the fifth consecutive month due to a continued slump in the manufacturing industry, the government report showed on Friday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly report, called Green Book, that the South Korean economy continued to slow down mainly in exports and manufacturing amid slowing headline inflation.

The ministry maintained its pessimistic stance on the economy since February.

It noted that downside risks to the economy were somewhat eased on the back of a moderate recovery in domestic demand, an improved economic sentiment, and solid employment growth.

The country's export sank 15.2 percent in May from a year earlier, keeping a downward trend for the eighth straight month.

Trade balance remained in the red for the 15th successive month in May, while the current account balance posted a deficit of 790 million U.S. Dollars in April.

