SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's government on Friday saw its economy remain in a state of downturn for the sixth consecutive month due to a continued slump in the manufacturing industry.

The country's Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly report, called Green Book, that the South Korean economy continued to slow down mainly in manufacturing amid a slowing headline inflation.

The ministry maintained its pessimistic stance over the economy since February.

It noted that downside risks to the economy were eased on the back of the alleviated export slump, the moderate recovery in domestic demand and economic sentiment, and the solid employment.

Production in the mining and manufacturing industry dwindled 7.3 percent in May from a year earlier.