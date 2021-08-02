UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Men's Team Advance To Olympics Table Tennis Semis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:20 PM

S. Korean men's team advance to Olympics table tennis semis

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea became the first team to reach the table tennis men's team semifinal at Tokyo 2020 after whitewashing Brazil 3-0 here on Monday.

World No. 12 Jang Woo-jin, South Korea's top seed in the men's rankings, Jeoung Young-sik and Lee Sang-su joined hands to complete the day of victories for their country, as their female counterparts beat Poland 3-0 in the first round.

Lee and Jeoung took down Vitor Ishiy and Gustavo Tsuboi in the opening doubles match 3-0, before Jang beat Hugo Calderano 3-0 in surprisingly easy fashion, and Jeoung fought tooth and nail to triumph over Tsuboi 3-2.

The South Koreans will now play the winners between defending champions China and France, who will meet on Monday evening.

In the women's quarterfinal clash between China's Hong Kong and Romania, Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem, Lee Ho Ching and Soo Wai Yam fought back from an opening 3-2 defeat in the doubles game, and secured the next three points to book a semifinal slot.

