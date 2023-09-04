S. Korean party leader urges Japan to stop dumping radioactive wastewater

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Lee Jae-myung, leader of the South Korean main opposition Democratic Party, on Monday urged Japan to stop dumping radioactive wastewater into the ocean, which will endanger the safety of people around the world.

Lee made the remark during a meeting with global experts and activists, including those from Japan and the United States, who participated both online and offline at the parliamentary building in Seoul.

"The ocean of humanity and the safety of people around the world is put in danger. Despite fierce opposition from neighboring countries and even Japanese people, the Japanese government has been doing an unprecedented job in human history of dumping nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the ocean," Lee said.