S. Korean President, DPRK Leader Exchange Letters

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un exchanged letters earlier this month, the South Korean presidential Blue House said Friday.

Moon said in his letter to Kim, dated Sept. 8, that the DPRK faced a moment of difficulty because of heavy rain and typhoons, expressing hope for Pyongyang to overcome difficulties.

In reply, Kim said in his letter to Moon on Sept. 12 that he hopes for the health and happiness of all South Koreans amid the COVID-19 outbreak and typhoon damage.

