S. Korean President Says To Seek Realistic, Practical Ways For Cooperation With DPRK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

S. Korean president says to seek realistic, practical ways for cooperation with DPRK

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his government will seek "realistic and practical ways" for cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) upon the second anniversary of the Panmunjom Declaration.

The declaration was signed by Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during their first summit on April 27, 2018, at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, according to the presidential Blue House.

