UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean President's Approval Rating Rises To 46.3 Pct: Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:10 PM

S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 46.3 pct: poll

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.5 percentage points from a week earlier to 46.3 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, the negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 1.4 percentage points to 48.6 percent.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 3.1 percentage points over the week to 35.3 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 27.

3 percent of approval score this week, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 7.3 percent of support, trailed by the minor center-right People's Party with 6.6 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.5 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,514 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

Related Topics

North Korea From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dolphin Force arrests three dacoits from nearby Pu ..

7 minutes ago

‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ Explores the Future of ..

7 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460 ..

9 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign to start from Oct 26 in sa ..

10 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested

10 minutes ago

German shares open 1.02 pct lower

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.