(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.7 percentage points over the week to 45.6 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

Moon's support score hovered between 44 percent and 46 percent for the past weeks, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs declined 1.3 percentage points to 49.6 percent.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party inched down 0.1 percentage point from a week earlier to 34.7 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party won 27.7 percent of support this week, down 1.2 percentage points from the previous week.

Both the minor center-left Open Democratic Party and the minor center-right People's Party gained 7.0 percent of approval score, followed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.8 percent of support score.

The results were based on a survey of 1,504 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.