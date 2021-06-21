UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President's Approval Rating Rises To 39.6 Pct: Poll

Mon 21st June 2021

S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 39.6 pct: poll

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 1.1 percentage points over the week to 39.6 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs slipped 0.9 percentage points to 56.7 percent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party added 0.2 percentage points to 29.4 percent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 39.

7 percent of support last week, up 0.6 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party gained 6.7 percent of approval score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 5.7 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.5 percent each.

The results were based on a poll of 2,514 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.

