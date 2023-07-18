Open Menu

S. Korean Youths Preparing For Job Exams Fall For 2nd Year In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

S. Korean youths preparing for job exams fall for 2nd year in 2023

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :South Korean youths preparing for job exams, such as civil-service exams and professional license tests, fell for the second straight year this year, statistical office data showed on Tuesday.

Out of 4,164,000 economically inactive people aged 15-29, about 634,000 youths had been preparing for exams to get a job in civil services, media outlets, public and private companies as well as professional and teachers' licenses in May, according to Statistics Korea.

It was down 71,000 from the same month of last year, keeping a downward trend for two years in a row.

The proportion of those preparing for such exams to the total economically inactive youths declined to 15.

2 percent in 2023 from 16.9 percent in the previous year.

The statistical agency attributed the downturn to more young people willing to seek higher education, such as law schools and graduate schools, amid the lack of preparation to get a job, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those preparing for such exams, 29.3 percent, or 186,000 youths, had been preparing for state exams to become civil servants. It was down from last year's 29.9 percent.

In South Korea, the younger generation had long favored civil-service posts due to higher job security.

The proportion of youths preparing for exams to enter private companies added to 27.3 percent this year from 23.8 percent last year.

