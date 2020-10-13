UrduPoint.com
S. Koreans Spent Record On Netflix In Sept.: Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

S. Koreans spent record on Netflix in Sept.: data

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :South Koreans' card payments to Netflix reached a fresh high of 46.2 billion won (US$40.2 million) last month, data showed Tuesday, a nearly twofold jump from a year earlier.

An estimated 3.36 million people here spent the record amount in September on the popular video streaming platform, according to app tracker WiseApp's data based on local payments made through credit and debit cards on Netflix.

Last month's figure marks a jump from the 24.1 billion won spent in September last year by an estimated 1.84 million users.

The data showed that users in their 20s accounted for 38 percent of last month's paid users, followed by the 30-age group at 25 percent and 40-somethings at 19 percent.

WiseApp said in a post that Netflix's total paid users and payment amount in the country are likely to be higher than estimated as its data do not include other payment methods, such as those made through app stores and pay tv platforms.

The number of active mobile app users of Netflix in the country stood at an estimated 6.37 million in May, according to market researcher Nielsen KoreanClick.

WiseApp said the number of local Android phone users that accessed the Netflix app at least once last month stood at a record high of 5.27 million.

Netflix's growth in South Korea comes amid increasing competition from homegrown video streaming platforms, such as Wavve and Watcha.

Wavve said last month that its monthly active users reached 3.88 million in August this year.

