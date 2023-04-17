SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) --:South Korea's automotive export hit a record high last month thanks to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Monday.

Car shipment soared 64.1 percent from a year earlier to 6.52 billion U.S. Dollars in March, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It marked the country's highest monthly auto shipment, continuing to grow for the eighth consecutive month since August last year.

The number of exported vehicles was 262,341 in March, up 48.0 percent from the same month of last year.

Export for eco-friendly cars jumped 94.7 percent to 2.27 billion dollars, while the number of exported such vehicles surged 79.5 percent to 71,781. Both figures recorded highs last month.