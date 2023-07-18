Open Menu

S. Korea's Automotive Export Hits Record High In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

S. Korea's automotive export hits record high in H1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :South Korea's automotive export hit a new record high in the first half of this year owing to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Monday.

Car shipment surged 46.6 percent from a year earlier to 35.7 billion U.S. Dollars in the January-June period, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It surpassed the previous high of 25.2 billion dollars tallied in the first half of 2014 on the continued global demand for locally-made electric vehicles.

The number of exported vehicles was 1,423,017 in the first half, up 32.6 percent from a year earlier.

Export for eco-friendly cars jumped 70.4 percent to 12.4 billion dollars, while the number of exported such vehicles soared 51.5 percent to 384,681.

