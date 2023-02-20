(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:South Korea's automotive export kept rising for the sixth consecutive month last month due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Monday.

Car shipment soared 21.9 percent from a year earlier to 4.98 billion U.S. Dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to grow since August last year, marking the highest-ever January figure.

The number of exported vehicles was 200,825 in January, up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

Export value of eco-friendly cars jumped 42.3 percent to 1.79 billion dollars, while the number of exported eco-friendly vehicles surged 29.8 percent to 57,000. Both figures were record highs last month.