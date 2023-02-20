UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Automotive Export Keeps Rising For 6th Month In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

S. Korea's automotive export keeps rising for 6th month in January

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:South Korea's automotive export kept rising for the sixth consecutive month last month due to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Monday.

Car shipment soared 21.9 percent from a year earlier to 4.98 billion U.S. Dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It continued to grow since August last year, marking the highest-ever January figure.

The number of exported vehicles was 200,825 in January, up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

Export value of eco-friendly cars jumped 42.3 percent to 1.79 billion dollars, while the number of exported eco-friendly vehicles surged 29.8 percent to 57,000. Both figures were record highs last month.

Related Topics

Vehicles January August From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

51 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

2 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

4 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.