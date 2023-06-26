Open Menu

S. Korea's Construction Contracts Fall For 2nd Quarter In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 10:50 AM

S. Korea's construction contracts fall for 2nd quarter in Q1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :South Korea's construction contracts fell for the second consecutive quarter in the first quarter amid the continued housing market slump, government data showed on Monday.

Contracts for construction work amounted to 68.4 trillion won (52.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-March quarter, down 6.3 percent from the same quarter of last year, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The contract amount kept a downward trend after dropping 18.4 percent in the previous quarter as the real estate market remained in a slump due to higher interest rates and rising worry about economic downturn.

Public construction contracts, ordered by the central and local governments, reduced 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 19.4 trillion won (14.9 billion dollars) in the first quarter.

Private construction contracts declined 7.3 percent to 49 trillion won (37.6 billion dollars).

Related Topics

Same Market From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

10 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

12 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

13 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

15 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

15 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

15 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous