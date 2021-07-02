(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :-- South Korea's consumer price rose 2.4 percent in June from a year earlier, hovering above 2 percent for the third consecutive month, statistical office data showed Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) came in at 107.39 in June, up 2.4 percent from the same month of last year, according to Statistics Korea.

The consumer price inflation continued to advance this year from 0.6 percent in January to 1.

1 percent in February and 1.5 percent in March each. It rose above 2 percent with 2.3 percent in April and 2.6 percent in May respectively.

During the April-June quarter, the consumer price spiked 2.5 percent compared to the same quarter of last year. It was the fastest in nine years since the second quarter of 2012.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products surged 10.4 percent in June from a year ago, keeping a double-digit growth for six straight months.