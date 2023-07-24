Open Menu

S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Grows 26.7 Pct In 1st Half Of Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

S. Korea's corporate bond sale grows 26.7 pct in 1st half of year

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:South Korea's corporate bond sale grew in double digits in the first half of this year due to soaring demand for refinancing from industrial companies, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

The issuance of corporate bonds came to 121.8 trillion won (94.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-June period, up 26.

7 percent compared to the same period of last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Bonds, sold by industrial companies, surged 50.7 percent to 32.5 trillion won (25.2 billion dollars) in the first half as demand increased for bonds with a maturity of one year or longer to refinance debts.

Financial companies-issued bonds spiked 20.6 percent to 81.73 trillion won (63.4 billion dollars), while the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) gained 11.9 percent to 7.57 trillion won (5.9 billion dollars).

Related Topics

Sale Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

32 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

52 minutes ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

1 hour ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

2 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

2 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

13 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

13 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

15 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous