S. Korea's Corporate Bond Sale Logs Double-digit Growth In January

February 27, 2023

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea's corporate bond sale logged a double-digit growth last month on the back of ample liquidity at the beginning of the year, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

The issuance of corporate bonds amounted to 16.

89 trillion won (12.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, up 52.7 percent from the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Despite higher interest rates, the financing conditions improved due to the beginning-of-year liquidity abundance.

