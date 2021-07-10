SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases broke record for three straight days due to resurgence in the Seoul metropolitan area, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday.

The country reported 1,378 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 166,722.

It was slightly up from the previous high of 1,316 tallied in the prior day, continuing to break records for the third consecutive day.

The daily confirmed cases hovered above 1,200 for four straight days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 1,054.

The resurgence was attributed to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 501 were Seoul residents and 441 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.