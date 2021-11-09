SEOUL, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea's domestic supply in the manufacturing industry grew in the third quarter due to a sharp rise in import of manufacturing products, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The index for domestic manufacturing supply, including production at home and imported manufacturing products, stood at 105.3 in the July-September quarter, up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The figure advanced 3.3 percent in the first quarter and 9.1 percent in the second quarter each.

The product supply by local manufacturers shrank 2.4 percent in the third quarter, but the import of manufacturing products surged 13.9 percent.